Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 Nissan Armada is for sale today. <br> <br>This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, its hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 94,334 kms. Its gun metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Armadas trim level is 4x4 SL. Let the adventure begin with this well-appointed Armada SL. It comes with four-wheel drive, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, a power liftgate, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Nissan Armada

94,334 KM

Details Description

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Armada

4X4 SL

Watch This Vehicle
12886007

2018 Nissan Armada

4X4 SL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,334KM
VIN JN8AY2NC8J9556683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun metal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Nissan Armada is for sale today.

This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 94,334 kms. It's gun metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Armada's trim level is 4x4 SL. Let the adventure begin with this well-appointed Armada SL. It comes with four-wheel drive, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, a power liftgate, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 103,879 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus UX 250H for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Lexus UX 250H 68,340 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra S for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Micra S 78,150 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Nissan Armada