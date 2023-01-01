2018 Nissan Murano

$20,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 7 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10342431

10342431 Stock #: D8755

D8755 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9JN123799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,719 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.