2018 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Metal-look/piano black dash trim Window grid and roof mount antenna Total Number of Speakers: 11 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 981 mm Rear Head Room: 959 mm Curb weight: 1,853 kg Overall height: 1,722 mm Front Head Room: 967 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Forward Collision Mitigation Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Rear Collision Warning Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Overall Length: 4,888 mm Overall Width: 1,916 mm Front Leg Room: 1,028 mm AWD NAV PANO LEATH ADAP-CC BS P/GATE P/SEATS MEM 4X-HS

