Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2018 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 165,355 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentras trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2018 Nissan Sentra

165,355 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV

1.8 SV

13070026

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,355KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP1JY291797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14172
  • Mileage 165,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 165,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

