2018 RAM 2500

152,317 KM

Details Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn SUNROOF | REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION | CONVENIENCE GROUP

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn SUNROOF | REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION | CONVENIENCE GROUP

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589474
  • Stock #: 50-730X
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL6JG307939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

