$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
905-684-8791
2018 RAM 2500
2018 RAM 2500
Longhorn SUNROOF | REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION | CONVENIENCE GROUP
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
152,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9589474
- Stock #: 50-730X
- VIN: 3C6UR5GL6JG307939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 152,317 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3