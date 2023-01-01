2018 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 3 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9589474

9589474 Stock #: 50-730X

50-730X VIN: 3C6UR5GL6JG307939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 152,317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.