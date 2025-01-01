Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! REAR CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BRAKE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS</b><br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This wagon has 200,916 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Crosstreks trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport youll receive steering responsive LED headlights, a power sunroof and Subarus rear/side vehicle detection system. It also has a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, power heated front seats, SiriusXM, front fog lights and an additional 6.3 inch multifunction colour display plus so much more. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

200,916 KM

Details Description

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport **GREAT SHAPE**

Watch This Vehicle
12885995

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport **GREAT SHAPE**

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,916KM
VIN JF2GTABC4JH205215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,916 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! REAR CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BRAKE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This wagon has 200,916 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport you'll receive steering responsive LED headlights, a power sunroof and Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection system. It also has a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, power heated front seats, SiriusXM, front fog lights and an additional 6.3 inch multifunction colour display plus so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 103,879 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus UX 250H for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Lexus UX 250H 68,340 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra S for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Micra S 78,150 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek