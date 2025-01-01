$13,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport **GREAT SHAPE**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,916KM
VIN JF2GTABC4JH205215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,916 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! REAR CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BRAKE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This wagon has 200,916 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport you'll receive steering responsive LED headlights, a power sunroof and Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection system. It also has a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, power heated front seats, SiriusXM, front fog lights and an additional 6.3 inch multifunction colour display plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
