Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today. <br> <br>After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 164,985 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QfUMPInGikQRGWLqzJ85NqUATG2mPikl target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Highlanders trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Toyota Highlander

164,985 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12804019

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,985KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH6JS530239

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13830
  • Mileage 164,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 164,985 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Ford Edge SEL 95,653 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2024 Ford Escape Platinum 34,445 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 164,961 KM $31,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Toyota Highlander