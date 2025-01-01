$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,985KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH6JS530239
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13830
- Mileage 164,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 164,985 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 164,985 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Ford Edge SEL 95,653 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Escape Platinum 34,445 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 164,961 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Toyota Highlander