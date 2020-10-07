2018 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,925 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 73 L Front Head Room: 1,003 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 976 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm Overall height: 1,730 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg Overall Length: 4,889 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,075 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,356 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM 8-PASS P/GATE P/SEATS HS

