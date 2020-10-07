After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 33,384 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Leath Cam 8-pass P/gate P/seats Hs.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm
Overall height: 1,730 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Overall Length: 4,889 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,075 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,356 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM 8-PASS P/GATE P/SEATS HS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
