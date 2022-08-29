Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

91,621 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Leather Sunroof Navigation Back Up Camera

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD Leather Sunroof Navigation Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,621KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095977
  • Stock #: 15946
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH1JS524090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15946
  • Mileage 91,621 KM

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

