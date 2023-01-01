$39,498+ tax & licensing
$39,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
82,270KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557674
- Stock #: D7881
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH3JS813307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,270 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 82,270 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. The top of the range 2018 All Wheel Drive Highlander Limited offers the most luxurious options and tech making the experience in this SUV all the more enjoyable. on to pof all the previous trim's options this Limited Highlander also includes a heated multitudinous steering wheel, 3 zone independent climate control, a 12 speaker JBL Synthesis audio system, heated middle captain seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dynamic back up camera, birds eye view monitor, LED ambient lighting, power tailgate with sunshade, front and rear clearance sonar and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2