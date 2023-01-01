Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

82,270 KM

Details Description

$39,498

+ tax & licensing
$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

82,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9557674
  • Stock #: D7881
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH3JS813307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel

This 2018 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 82,270 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. The top of the range 2018 All Wheel Drive Highlander Limited offers the most luxurious options and tech making the experience in this SUV all the more enjoyable. on to pof all the previous trim's options this Limited Highlander also includes a heated multitudinous steering wheel, 3 zone independent climate control, a 12 speaker JBL Synthesis audio system, heated middle captain seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dynamic back up camera, birds eye view monitor, LED ambient lighting, power tailgate with sunshade, front and rear clearance sonar and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

