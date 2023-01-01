Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

65,259 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited NAV ROOF LEATH P/GATE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited NAV ROOF LEATH P/GATE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,259KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10202916
  Stock #: D8615
  VIN: 2T3DFREV5JW762424

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 65,259 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, COLLISION SENSORS, AUTO HIGH BEAM, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, HOME REMOTES, ALLOY WHEELS
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 65,259 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. The top of the range 2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited is where grace and luxury intertwine in this stylish compact SUV. Included are options and features such as a JBL Synthesis premium audio package with 11 speakers, SiriusXM, selective service internet access, premium leather trimmed seats, 360 degree camera view, proximity entry, push button start and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

