2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Limited NAV ROOF LEATH P/GATE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
65,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202916
- Stock #: D8615
- VIN: 2T3DFREV5JW762424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,259 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 65,259 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. The top of the range 2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited is where grace and luxury intertwine in this stylish compact SUV. Included are options and features such as a JBL Synthesis premium audio package with 11 speakers, SiriusXM, selective service internet access, premium leather trimmed seats, 360 degree camera view, proximity entry, push button start and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
