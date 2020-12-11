2018 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L Overall Width: 1,845 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm Overall Length: 4,600 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,705 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active 1 USB port Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P AWD ROOF ADAP-CC LD BS CAM HS P/GATE P/SEAT 17 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

