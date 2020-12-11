A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 9,647 kms. It's silver sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Adap-cc Ld Bs Cam Hs P/gate P/seat 17 -al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
Overall Length: 4,600 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,705 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P