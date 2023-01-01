$39,998+ tax & licensing
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
54,401KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998039
- Stock #: D8367
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA2JC590725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,401 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is for sale today.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This low mileage SUV has just 54,401 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
