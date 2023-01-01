2018 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 7 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10342449

10342449 Stock #: D8760

D8760 VIN: 3VW117AU2JM767596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,787 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.