2018 Volkswagen Golf

70,787 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline Upgraded

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline Upgraded

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,787KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10342449
  Stock #: D8760
  VIN: 3VW117AU2JM767596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,787 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is for sale today.

Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This wagon has 70,787 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

