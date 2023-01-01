$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline Upgraded
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,787KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10342449
- Stock #: D8760
- VIN: 3VW117AU2JM767596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This wagon has 70,787 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2