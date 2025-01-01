$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,917KM
VIN 3VW447AU8JM271481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13415
- Mileage 127,917 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is for sale today.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This hatchback has 127,917 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
