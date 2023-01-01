Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

162,663 KM

Details Description

$20,498

+ tax & licensing
$20,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$20,498

+ taxes & licensing

162,663KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10128393
  Stock #: D8526
  VIN: 3VV0B7AX8JM156916

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 162,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry

This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 162,663 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

