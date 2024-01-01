$21,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,498
+ taxes & licensing
130,047KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX7JM124886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,047 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 130,047 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, power sunroof with sunshade, front fog lamps, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 8 inch touchscreen mated to 8 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, front heated bucket seats, leather steering wheel, leather seating surfaces front and rear, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision alerts and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Packages
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan