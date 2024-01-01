$20,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,577KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX3JM113996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 123,577 kms. It's habanero orange metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, power sunroof with sunshade, front fog lamps, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 8 inch touchscreen mated to 8 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, front heated bucket seats, leather steering wheel, leather seating surfaces front and rear, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision alerts and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
App-Connect mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan