$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,357KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX6JM166823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 159,357 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, power sunroof with sunshade, front fog lamps, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 8 inch touchscreen mated to 8 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, front heated bucket seats, leather steering wheel, leather seating surfaces front and rear, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision alerts and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 159,357 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, power sunroof with sunshade, front fog lamps, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 8 inch touchscreen mated to 8 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, front heated bucket seats, leather steering wheel, leather seating surfaces front and rear, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision alerts and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 54,000 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 56,453 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE - Low Mileage 83,839 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan