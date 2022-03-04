$30,498+ tax & licensing
$30,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
78,740KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484015
- Stock #: D6870
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM083233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,740 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 78,740 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Towering above the competition, this luxuriously fitted out Tiguan Highline 4MOTION has all the best gadgets and features VW has to offer. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, Fender Digital Audio system with 8 speakers, satellite navigation, voice control, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power front seats, leather upholstered seats front and rear, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air, door mirrors and drivers seats memory control, blind spot sensor, back up camera, forward and rear collision alerts, front and rear parking sensors and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
