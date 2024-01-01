$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
137,499KM
Used
VIN YV4A22RMXJ1043074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,499 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volvo XC60 is for sale today.
Freshly remodeled, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is Volvo's first step into the future with a new very unique design making this compact luxury SUV unmistakably a Volvo. The high rated safety record is once again revived in this face-lifted XC60, and among the long list of other standard premium options, it is probably one of the most technologically advanced compact luxury SUV's on sale.This SUV has 137,499 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2018 Volvo XC60