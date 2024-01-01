Menu
This 2018 Volvo XC60 is for sale today. 

Freshly remodeled, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is Volvos first step into the future with a new very unique design making this compact luxury SUV unmistakably a Volvo. The high rated safety record is once again revived in this face-lifted XC60, and among the long list of other standard premium options, it is probably one of the most technologically advanced compact luxury SUVs on sale.This SUV has 137,499 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Location

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,499 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Volvo XC60 is for sale today.

Freshly remodeled, this 2018 Volvo XC60 is Volvo's first step into the future with a new very unique design making this compact luxury SUV unmistakably a Volvo. The high rated safety record is once again revived in this face-lifted XC60, and among the long list of other standard premium options, it is probably one of the most technologically advanced compact luxury SUV's on sale.This SUV has 137,499 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volvo XC60