$36,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A4
Allroad Komfort
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,490KM
VIN WA17NAF48KA111337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,490 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Audi A4 allroad is for sale today.
Its been said that daring to go too far is the only way to find out how far you can go. With that in mind, Audi engineers created the A4 allroad to ensure the journey is clear for those intrepid souls who strive to push their limits, to help explore a path ahead when the road seems to end. And with a sumptuous interior loaded with advanced technologies, you can enjoy the open road without ever feeling far from home. This wagon has 61,490 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
