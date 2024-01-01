$35,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
2019 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
72,197KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1FNAFYXK2028131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,197 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM
This 2019 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 72,197 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2019 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 72,197 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 118,246 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 94,948 KM $17,498 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 76,610 KM $42,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Audi Q5