Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2019 Audi Q5 is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audis new interior design language. This SUV has 88,789 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Q5s trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2019 Audi Q5

88,789 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,789KM
VIN WA1CNAFY4K2082673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Audi Q5 is for sale today.

This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 88,789 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Q5's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Packages

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum - Low Mileage 61,308 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 93,292 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 190,513 KM $27,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5