2019 Audi SQ5
3.0 Technik - Low Mileage
2019 Audi SQ5
3.0 Technik - Low Mileage
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
35,044KM
VIN WA1C4AFY1K2074372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Audi SQ5 is for sale today.
Ready for any surface and any challenges ahead, this 2019 Audi SQ 5 is one of the most powerful and virtually all capable sports SUV loaded with the latest and most advanced ethnology. Explicitly styled to be unique, understated and refined, this SQ5 lets the driver and passengers to enjoy in the premium comfort and luxurious setting that is the finely crafted interior.This low mileage SUV has just 35,044 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Audi SQ5