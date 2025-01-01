$24,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X2
xDrive28i **PREMIUM PACKAGE ESSENTIAL**
2019 BMW X2
xDrive28i **PREMIUM PACKAGE ESSENTIAL**
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,657KM
VIN WBXYJ5C58K5N23831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,657 KM
Vehicle Description
XDRIVE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, AUTO HIGH BEAM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS W/DRIVER MEMORY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 19-INCH ALLOYS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 BMW X2 is for sale today.
With car like handling, this impressive BMW X2 offers a luxury experience and dynamic driving characteristics in BMW's smallest crossover SUV. With an extensive list of premium features, a luxurious cabin and a sport look, this BMW X1 offers car like agility on any road surface and condition, and yet still has the quality and comfort you would expect in a BMW crossover SUV. Its extroverted shape in combination with its dynamic contours give this BMW X2 an extremely sporty personality. This SUV has 97,657 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X2's trim level is xDrive28i. This beautiful compact crossover offers a host of premium options and features such as light alloy Y-spoke wheels, rain sensing wipers, LED lights with automatic highbeams, power heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, navigation, Apple CarPlay, a 7 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, heated front bucket seats, a leather and metal look multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
