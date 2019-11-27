AWD CAM HS 8W-P/SEAT PARK-SENS REMOTE!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. This SUV has 29145 kms. It's galaxy silver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This entry level Envision is loaded with some great features like an amazing infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, second row charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist and rearview mirror, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, all wheel drive, recovery hooks, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Hs 8w-p/seat Park-sens Remote.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Simulated wood door trim
- Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Driver and passenger knee airbags
- Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Painted aluminum rims
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Capacity: 66 L
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Rear Head Room: 978 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
- Rear Leg Room: 952 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
- Wheelbase: 2,751 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
- Curb weight: 1,782 kg
- Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
- Overall Width: 1,839 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
- Power child safety locks
- Overall height: 1,697 mm
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Proximity remote trunk release
- Hands Free Power Liftgate
- Overall Length: 4,666 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,623 L
- Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 4 USB ports
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
- High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
- UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system
- OnStar and Buick connected services capable
- AWD CAM HS 8W-P/SEAT PARK-SENS REMOTE
