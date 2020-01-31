AWD, REAR CAMERA, 8-WAY POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, 8 TOUCH SCREEN, HOME REMOTES







This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Buick Envision is for sale today.



Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. This SUV has 39,970 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.



Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This entry level Envision is loaded with some great features like an amazing infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, second row charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist and rearview mirror, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, all wheel drive, recovery hooks, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam 8w-p/seat Hs 8 -touch Home-remotes.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood door trim

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,016 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 952 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg

Wheelbase: 2,751 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm

Curb weight: 1,782 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm

Overall Width: 1,839 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm

Power child safety locks

Overall height: 1,697 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Proximity remote trunk release

Hands Free Power Liftgate

Overall Length: 4,666 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,623 L

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system

OnStar and Buick connected services capable

AWD CAM 8W-P/SEAT HS 8 -TOUCH HOME-REMOTES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

