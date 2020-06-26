Menu
$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2019 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY

LUXURY

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,612KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305454
  • Stock #: 0503A
  • VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3KR171364
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Navigation, Bose Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!



A pop culture icon in its own time, this Cadillac Escalade offers unmatched gravitas and presence. This 2019 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Bold styling commands attention for this 2019 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This SUV has 35,612 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Escalade's trim level is Luxury. Enjoy premium features in this Cadillac Escalade Luxury with leather bucket seats which are heated and ventilated and come with 12-way power adjustment and lumbar support. Heated second row seats keep passengers warm as well. Other features on this trim include wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, Head-Up display with four unique colours, cruise control, power windows and locks and OnStar with 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bose Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en









Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

