Navigation, Bose Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!
A pop culture icon in its own time, this Cadillac Escalade offers unmatched gravitas and presence. This 2019 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Bold styling commands attention for this 2019 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This SUV has 35,612 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escalade's trim level is Luxury. Enjoy premium features in this Cadillac Escalade Luxury with leather bucket seats which are heated and ventilated and come with 12-way power adjustment and lumbar support. Heated second row seats keep passengers warm as well. Other features on this trim include wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, Head-Up display with four unique colours, cruise control, power windows and locks and OnStar with 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bose Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.
