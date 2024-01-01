$28,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Platinum AWD
2019 Cadillac XT5
Platinum AWD
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,350KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS0KZ174988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,350 KM
Vehicle Description
20 Inch 12 Spoke Wheels, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display, Hands Free Liftgate!
Easy driveability, a perky powertrain, and fine interior details make this stylish Cadillac XT5 a winner in a competitive segment. This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 128,350 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Platinum AWD. The pinnacle of the XT5 range, this Platinum edition is sure to be the envy of all your friends and family. Upgrading the XT5 in every way, the Platinum adds tri-zone climate control, heads up display, surround vision camera, exclusive 20 inch aluminum wheels plus a 14 speaker premium Bose audio system. Additional features include leather heated and cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel, a host of advanced safety features including forward collision alert, blind zone detection, automatic breaking, Intellibeam headlamps plus bluetooth with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 20 Inch 12 Spoke Wheels, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display, Hands Free Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
20 Inch 12 Spoke Wheels| Navigation| Cooled Seats| Heads Up Display| Hands Free Liftgate| Active Driver Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2019 Cadillac XT5