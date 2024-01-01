Menu
This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today. 

This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 64,701 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

64,701 KM

Details Description

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
64,701KM
VIN 1GYKNBRS3KZ138618

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12005
  • Mileage 64,701 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today.

This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 64,701 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
