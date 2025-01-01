$62,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT Stingray Coupe 2LT
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 54,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving the stunning gray 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT, built for enthusiasts who love rear-wheel drive dynamics and a refined handling experience. With its robust 6.2L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this iconic coupe offers a powerful 460 horsepower at your command, ensuring an exhilarating ride every time.
The Corvettes bold exterior styling is complemented by a sophisticated and luxurious interior that welcomes you with premium features such as leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2LT package ensures that every journey is immersive and comfortable, featuring conveniences like power windows, power seats, and a keyless entry system.
Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology that includes a backup camera, parking sensors, and a heads-up display. Driver and passenger comfort are top priorities, thanks to heated and cooled front seats alongside smart device integration with a Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth connection. For your listening pleasure, enjoy satellite radio through the advanced sound system.
This Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe is perfect for those who crave luxury, power, and precision in their driving experience. Dont miss the opportunity to make this incredible vehicle your own. Contact the dealership today to find out more about the features and finance options available for your 2019 Corvette.
Vehicle Features
