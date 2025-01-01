Menu
Experience the thrill of driving the stunning gray 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT, built for enthusiasts who love rear-wheel drive dynamics and a refined handling experience. With its robust 6.2L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this iconic coupe offers a powerful 460 horsepower at your command, ensuring an exhilarating ride every time. The Corvettes bold exterior styling is complemented by a sophisticated and luxurious interior that welcomes you with premium features such as leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2LT package ensures that every journey is immersive and comfortable, featuring conveniences like power windows, power seats, and a keyless entry system. Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology that includes a backup camera, parking sensors, and a heads-up display. Driver and passenger comfort are top priorities, thanks to heated and cooled front seats alongside smart device integration with a Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth connection. For your listening pleasure, enjoy satellite radio through the advanced sound system. This Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe is perfect for those who crave luxury, power, and precision in their driving experience.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving the stunning gray 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 2LT, built for enthusiasts who love rear-wheel drive dynamics and a refined handling experience. With its robust 6.2L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this iconic coupe offers a powerful 460 horsepower at your command, ensuring an exhilarating ride every time.
The Corvettes bold exterior styling is complemented by a sophisticated and luxurious interior that welcomes you with premium features such as leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2LT package ensures that every journey is immersive and comfortable, featuring conveniences like power windows, power seats, and a keyless entry system.
Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology that includes a backup camera, parking sensors, and a heads-up display. Driver and passenger comfort are top priorities, thanks to heated and cooled front seats alongside smart device integration with a Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth connection. For your listening pleasure, enjoy satellite radio through the advanced sound system.
This Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe is perfect for those who crave luxury, power, and precision in their driving experience. Dont miss the opportunity to make this incredible vehicle your own. Contact the dealership today to find out more about the features and finance options available for your 2019 Corvette.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

