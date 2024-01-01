Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today. <br> <br>When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. Its the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, its hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 174,687 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 174,687 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

