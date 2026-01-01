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<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This stunning 2019 Chevrolet Equinox delivers the ideal combination of performance and modern convenience, making every drive an absolute pleasure.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Key Features & Benefits:</strong></p><ul><li>Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency</li><li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keep you connected safely</li><li>Panoramic roof floods the cabin with natural light and creates an open, airy feel</li><li>Blind spot monitor and reverse camera provide 360-degree awareness for confident driving</li><li>Heated front seats and mirrors ensure comfort during cold weather months</li><li>HID xenon headlights offer superior visibility and a premium appearance</li><li>Remote start, smart keys, and power everything make daily driving effortless</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The real game-changer here is the turbocharged engine paired with the advanced safety suite. You get the exhilarating performance of a larger engine with the fuel economy of a smaller one, while the blind spot monitor and reverse camera work together to eliminate those dangerous blind spots that cause accidents. This is peace of mind wrapped in steel and glass.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Equinox is perfect for the modern driver who refuses to compromise. Whether youre a busy professional commuting through city traffic, a parent shuttling kids to activities, or an adventure seeker exploring new destinations, this SUV adapts to your lifestyle. The spacious interior with luggage rack accommodates all your gear, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep your digital life seamlessly integrated. Youll arrive at every destination refreshed, connected, and in control.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br><a href=”http://www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14143336

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX3K6279853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning 2019 Chevrolet Equinox delivers the ideal combination of performance and modern convenience, making every drive an absolute pleasure.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keep you connected safely
  • Panoramic roof floods the cabin with natural light and creates an open, airy feel
  • Blind spot monitor and reverse camera provide 360-degree awareness for confident driving
  • Heated front seats and mirrors ensure comfort during cold weather months
  • HID xenon headlights offer superior visibility and a premium appearance
  • Remote start, smart keys, and power everything make daily driving effortless

The real game-changer here is the turbocharged engine paired with the advanced safety suite. You get the exhilarating performance of a larger engine with the fuel economy of a smaller one, while the blind spot monitor and reverse camera work together to eliminate those dangerous blind spots that cause accidents. This is peace of mind wrapped in steel and glass.

This Equinox is perfect for the modern driver who refuses to compromise. Whether you're a busy professional commuting through city traffic, a parent shuttling kids to activities, or an adventure seeker exploring new destinations, this SUV adapts to your lifestyle. The spacious interior with luggage rack accommodates all your gear, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep your digital life seamlessly integrated. You'll arrive at every destination refreshed, connected, and in control.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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905-984-5094

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2019 Chevrolet Equinox