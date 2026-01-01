$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning 2019 Chevrolet Equinox delivers the ideal combination of performance and modern convenience, making every drive an absolute pleasure.
Key Features & Benefits:
- Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keep you connected safely
- Panoramic roof floods the cabin with natural light and creates an open, airy feel
- Blind spot monitor and reverse camera provide 360-degree awareness for confident driving
- Heated front seats and mirrors ensure comfort during cold weather months
- HID xenon headlights offer superior visibility and a premium appearance
- Remote start, smart keys, and power everything make daily driving effortless
The real game-changer here is the turbocharged engine paired with the advanced safety suite. You get the exhilarating performance of a larger engine with the fuel economy of a smaller one, while the blind spot monitor and reverse camera work together to eliminate those dangerous blind spots that cause accidents. This is peace of mind wrapped in steel and glass.
This Equinox is perfect for the modern driver who refuses to compromise. Whether you're a busy professional commuting through city traffic, a parent shuttling kids to activities, or an adventure seeker exploring new destinations, this SUV adapts to your lifestyle. The spacious interior with luggage rack accommodates all your gear, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep your digital life seamlessly integrated. You'll arrive at every destination refreshed, connected, and in control.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
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Vehicle Features
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