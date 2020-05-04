386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Haul a huge payload with ease in the Chevy Express cargo van. This 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is for sale today in St Catharines.
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This van has 25,970 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-853-0064.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
