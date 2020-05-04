2019 Chevrolet Express

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.