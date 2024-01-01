Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto!</b> Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought youd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 74,615 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Malibus trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and youll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Led Lights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$152.87</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

74,615 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

VIN 1G1ZD5ST8KF185083

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5929A
  • Mileage 74,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto!



Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 74,615 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Led Lights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Wireless Charging| Remote Start| LED Lights| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Aluminum Wheels| 4G WiFi| Steering Wheel Audio Control| Rear View Camera| OnStar| SiriusXM

