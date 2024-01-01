$19,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,615KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8KF185083
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5929A
- Mileage 74,615 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto!
Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 74,615 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Led Lights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 74,615 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Led Lights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Wireless Charging| Remote Start| LED Lights| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Aluminum Wheels| 4G WiFi| Steering Wheel Audio Control| Rear View Camera| OnStar| SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD 128,350 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 14,295 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS RWD w/1SA 109,211 KM $6,400 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 Chevrolet Malibu