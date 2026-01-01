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2019 Chevrolet Malibu
HYBRID
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
HYBRID
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
222,479KM
VIN 1G1ZF5SU0KF220380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Front and Rear Park Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Lane Keep Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 222,479 km. It's Cajun Red Tintcoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is Hybrid. Upgrade to this Malibu Hybrid and you'll receive a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a fantastic audio system with wireless streaming and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam headlights, a rear view camera and remote vehicle starter. The Hybrid also comes with extra safety features like blind spot detection, forward collision warning, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 222,479 km. It's Cajun Red Tintcoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is Hybrid. Upgrade to this Malibu Hybrid and you'll receive a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a fantastic audio system with wireless streaming and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam headlights, a rear view camera and remote vehicle starter. The Hybrid also comes with extra safety features like blind spot detection, forward collision warning, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Chevrolet Malibu