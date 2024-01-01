$43,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Z71 True North Edition Double Cab 147 LT
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
43,401KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYDED3KZ238698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16828
- Mileage 43,401 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500