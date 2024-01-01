Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,401 KM

Details

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

43,401KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYDED3KZ238698

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16828
  • Mileage 43,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500