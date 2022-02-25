2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$53,998 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8297997

8297997 Stock #: D6715

D6715 VIN: 1GCPYFED5KZ270913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,908 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display Overall Length: 5,885 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Suspension Class: Off-Road Tires: Width: 275 mm Tires: Speed Rating: Q Fuel Capacity: 91 L Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.8 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Black aluminum rims Overall Width: 2,063 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Tires: Load Rating: C Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Curb weight: 2,316 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Overall height: 1,990 mm Wheelbase : 3,744 mm Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm Audio System: Premium Brand: Chevrolet Infotainment System 4WD Crew Cab 147inch LT Trail Boss

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.