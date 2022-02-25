$53,998+ tax & licensing
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,908 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,908 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is a excellent choice as it is loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension, a heavy duty automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 147inch Lt Trail Boss.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Overall Length: 5,885 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Tires: Speed Rating: Q
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Black aluminum rims
Overall Width: 2,063 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Curb weight: 2,316 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Overall height: 1,990 mm
Wheelbase : 3,744 mm
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
Audio System: Premium Brand: Chevrolet Infotainment System
4WD Crew Cab 147inch LT Trail Boss
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
