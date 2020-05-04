386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. For a family adventure SUV that can put in the work, check out this 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today in St Catharines.
This 2019 Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play even harder with this 2019 Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 47,485 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This entry level Tahoe is anything but barebones. Packed with awesome features like 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, Teen Driver Technology, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, automatic rain sensing wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start and keyless entry, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, power front seats, 60/40 split bench rear seats that fold flat for storage capability and versatility, and a 110V power outlet in the center console. This SUV also has black assist steps, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice activation, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 playback, and USB and aux inputs keep you connected with modern technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-853-0064.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8