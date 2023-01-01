Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

96,142 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 3rd Row Seating Back Up Camera Htd Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 3rd Row Seating Back Up Camera Htd Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010007
  • Stock #: 16358
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW6KJ219423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Safety

Power Brakes

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2015 Ford Focus 5dr ...
 52,819 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 57,301 KM
$20,795 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Bac...
 85,008 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory