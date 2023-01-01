$CALL+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
3rd Row Seat Navigation Leather Back Up Camera
60,232KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173171
- Stock #: 16327
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR754233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,232 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3