2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,232 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
3rd Row Seat Navigation Leather Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173171
  • Stock #: 16327
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR754233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,232 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-XXXX

905-688-6244

