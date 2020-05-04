2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension

Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6.5

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Tumble forward rear seats

60-40 Third Row Seat

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Rear captain chairs

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Overall height: 1,725 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm

Fuel Capacity: 75 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 999 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm

Rear Leg Room: 926 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 3,078 mm

Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg

Overall Length: 5,151 mm

Overall Width: 1,998 mm

Front Head Room: 1,012 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km

Curb weight: 2,050 kg

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,628 mm

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

