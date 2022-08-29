2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 3 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9291280

9291280 Stock #: 16019

16019 VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR514861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,317 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.