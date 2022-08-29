$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
7 Passenger Leather Back Up Camera Power Liftgate
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
143,317KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291280
- Stock #: 16019
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR514861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,317 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Bluetooth
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
