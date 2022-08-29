Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,317 KM

Details Features

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
7 Passenger Leather Back Up Camera Power Liftgate

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger Leather Back Up Camera Power Liftgate

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,317KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9291280
  • Stock #: 16019
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR514861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Bluetooth
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

