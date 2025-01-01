Menu
This 2019 Dodge Journey is for sale today. 

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 56,566 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, touring suspension, and heated power mirrors on the outside for convenience and style. The interior has awesome comfort and utility with dual-zone climate control, a trip computer with compass and outside thermometer, in floor storage bins, illuminated cup holders, and an auto dimming rear view mirror. Keeping you connected is a great Uconnect 3 infotainment system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, an aux jack and a remote USB port, and a steering wheel with audio and cruise control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG8KT763631. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2019 Dodge Journey

56,566 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Journey

SXT - Low Mileage

12288159

2019 Dodge Journey

SXT - Low Mileage

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,566KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG8KT763631

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13102
  • Mileage 56,566 KM

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2019 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 56,566 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, touring suspension, and heated power mirrors on the outside for convenience and style. The interior has awesome comfort and utility with dual-zone climate control, a trip computer with compass and outside thermometer, in floor storage bins, illuminated cup holders, and an auto dimming rear view mirror. Keeping you connected is a great Uconnect 3 infotainment system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, an aux jack and a remote USB port, and a steering wheel with audio and cruise control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG8KT763631.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Dodge Journey