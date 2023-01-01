Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

7,324 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2019 Fiat 124 Spider

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth Convertible Leather Navigation Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth Convertible Leather Navigation Back Up Cam

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 10404372
  2. 10404372
  3. 10404372
  4. 10404372
  5. 10404372
  6. 10404372
  7. 10404372
  8. 10404372
  9. 10404372
  10. 10404372
  11. 10404372
  12. 10404372
  13. 10404372
  14. 10404372
  15. 10404372
  16. 10404372
  17. 10404372
  18. 10404372
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404372
  • Stock #: 16580
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK2K0141401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 16580
  • Mileage 7,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2019 Kia Forte Low K...
 4,336 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 102,619 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory