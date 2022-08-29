Menu
2019 Ford Edge

82,656 KM

Details Description

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233008
  • Stock #: D7583
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92KBB57832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, SYNC, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G LTE, Proximity Key

This 2019 Ford Edge is for sale today.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 82,656 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J92KBB57832.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



