Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

68,000 KM

Details Description

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189593
  • Stock #: D8604
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUB89851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, SYNC, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controlled Audio, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G LTE

This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7KUB89851.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 68,000 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 51,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory