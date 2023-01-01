$25,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
68,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189593
- Stock #: D8604
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUB89851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7KUB89851.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2