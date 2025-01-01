Menu
Discover the ultimate city-friendly SUV - the 2019 Ford Escape SE. With its sleek design, advanced tech features, and versatile performance, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Air conditioning, cloth seats, adjustable steering wheel, and remote start for your comfort
Reverse camera, cruise control, and power steering for confidence and convenience
AM/FM radio, satellite radio, and vocal assist telematics to keep you entertained and informed

The 2019 Escape SE offers the perfect blend of style, technology, and capability to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver through busy streets, while the spacious interior and ample cargo room provide the flexibility to handle all your needs. Experience the freedom and functionality of the 2019 Ford Escape SE.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2019 Ford Escape

128,000 KM

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD3KUC13367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the ultimate city-friendly SUV - the 2019 Ford Escape SE. With its sleek design, advanced tech features, and versatile performance, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.

  • Air conditioning, cloth seats, adjustable steering wheel, and remote start for your comfort
  • Reverse camera, cruise control, and power steering for confidence and convenience
  • AM/FM radio, satellite radio, and vocal assist telematics to keep you entertained and informed

The 2019 Escape SE offers the perfect blend of style, technology, and capability to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver through busy streets, while the spacious interior and ample cargo room provide the flexibility to handle all your needs. Experience the freedom and functionality of the 2019 Ford Escape SE.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
