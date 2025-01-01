$14,990+ taxes & licensing
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the ultimate city-friendly SUV - the 2019 Ford Escape SE. With its sleek design, advanced tech features, and versatile performance, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.
- Air conditioning, cloth seats, adjustable steering wheel, and remote start for your comfort
- Reverse camera, cruise control, and power steering for confidence and convenience
- AM/FM radio, satellite radio, and vocal assist telematics to keep you entertained and informed
The 2019 Escape SE offers the perfect blend of style, technology, and capability to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver through busy streets, while the spacious interior and ample cargo room provide the flexibility to handle all your needs. Experience the freedom and functionality of the 2019 Ford Escape SE.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
905-984-5094