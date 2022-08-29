Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

102,215 KM

Details Description

$34,498

+ tax & licensing
$34,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree

$34,498

+ taxes & licensing

102,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199273
  • Stock #: D7560
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH8KGA00915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, SiriusXM, LED Lights, Fog Lights, Touchscreen, 4G LTE

This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 102,215 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH8KGA00915.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-XXXX

1-866-264-2278

